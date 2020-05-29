Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 14:58

Rome
Rome
ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

Rome
Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

Rome
Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Rome
Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Bari
Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

Milan
700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

Rome
Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

Fiumicino
Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

LecceIl caso
Lecce, per lavoratori appalto ferroviario niente Cig Covid: la Cgil scrive al Prefetto

Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, ruba uno scooter e durante la fuga investe comandante dei cc: arrestato 19enne

Good News CoronavirusL'iniziativa
Coronvairus Basilicata, l'assessore Leone propone: «Bonus di mille euro per medici e sanitari»

BrindisiIl caso
San Pancrazio Salentino, in casa 2 mini serre di marijuana: si oppone alla perquisizione

MateraIndustria
Matera, la Fiera del Mobile? «Possiamo provarci noi»

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Coronavirus al Sud, Italia meridionale protetta da scudo genetico

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

Recovery may be 'very slow' in 2021 says Visco

Rome, May 29 - Italy's GDP may fall by as much as 13% in a worst-case scenario this year, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday. That scenario would see a "very slow" recovery from the coronavirus pandemic next year, he said. Even in a better-case scenario, the central bank chief said, GDP would fall 9% this year. In that scenario, the economy would recoup "half of the losses" next year. "Uncertainty is strong today but on many sides they are saying 'we'll make it together'," he added. He called for a collective "concrete commitment" and the start of a "constructive dialogue between the government, businesses and finance, institutions, and civil society". This is because, he said "no one must lose hope".

