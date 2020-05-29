Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Rome, May 29 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has announced that the government has given the all clear to Italian soccer to resume to complete the 2019-20 season after competition was suspended due to the coronavrus emergency. The Italian Cup is set to kick things off, with the return legs of the semifinals on June 13 and 14 and the final on June 17. Serie A is set to resume on June 20. Games will be èlayed behind closed doors.