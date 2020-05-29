Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 08:52

Rome
Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Rome
Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Bari
Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

Milan
700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

Rome
Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

Fiumicino
Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

Rome
Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

Rome
Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta contract-rigging case

Rome
Mattarella pays tribute to Tobagi on anniversary of murder

serie C
Il tecnico biancorosso Vincenzo Vivarini

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, i tamponi si fanno come al «drive-in» a Villa d'Agri

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, non c'è accordo tra azienda e sindacati su proroga cig Covid

Leccel'incidente
Operaio morto in cantiere gasdotto Salento: indagato autista macchina posatubi

Foggial'indagine
Foggia, conclusi test sierologici al Policlinico: positivo al Covid l'1,9% dei dipendenti

Baritecnologia
Policlinico Bari, il corso di preparazione al parto si segue online

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ambiente, Emiliano: «Enel dismetterà Gruppo 2 centrale Cerano

Batnella bat
Bisceglie, carabinieri smantellano piazza di spaccio: arrestati in 2 con 1,3kg di marijuana

Materatecnologia
veduta di Montescaglioso

Montescaglioso, dal Comune un «no» deciso alla sperimentazione 5G

 

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Coronavirus al Sud, Italia meridionale protetta da scudo genetico

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Rome

Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Cup to kick things off, Serie A to return June 20

Rome, May 29 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has announced that the government has given the all clear to Italian soccer to resume to complete the 2019-20 season after competition was suspended due to the coronavrus emergency. The Italian Cup is set to kick things off, with the return legs of the semifinals on June 13 and 14 and the final on June 17. Serie A is set to resume on June 20. Games will be èlayed behind closed doors.

