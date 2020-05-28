Giovedì 28 Maggio 2020 | 20:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

 
New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

 
Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

 
Bari
Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

 
Milan
700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

 
Rome
Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

 
Fiumicino
Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

 
Rome
Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

 
Rome
Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta contract-rigging case

Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta contract-rigging case

 
Rome
Mattarella pays tribute to Tobagi on anniversary of murder

Mattarella pays tribute to Tobagi on anniversary of murder

 
Milan
Boy, 18, gets new lungs after COVID-19 'burned' his

Boy, 18, gets new lungs after COVID-19 'burned' his

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il tecnico biancorosso Vincenzo Vivarini

Il Bari pronto a tornare in campo: i play-off l’ipotesi più credibile

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, i tamponi si fanno come al «drive-in» a Villa d'Agri

Basilicata, i tamponi si fanno come al «drive-in» a Villa d'Agri

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, non c'è accordo tra azienda e sindacati su proroga cig Covid

ArcelorMittal, non c'è accordo tra azienda e sindacati su proroga cig Covid

 
Leccel'incidente
Operaio morto in cantiere gasdotto Salento: indagato autista macchina posatubi

Operaio morto in cantiere gasdotto Salento: indagato autista macchina posatubi

 
Foggial'indagine
Foggia, conclusi test sierologici al Policlinico: positivo al Covid l'1,9% dei dipendenti

Foggia, conclusi test sierologici al Policlinico: positivo al Covid l'1,9% dei dipendenti

 
Baritecnologia
Policlinico Bari, il corso di preparazione al parto si segue online

Policlinico Bari, il corso di preparazione al parto si segue online

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ambiente, Emiliano: «Enel dismetterà Gruppo 2 centrale Cerano

Ambiente, Emiliano: «Enel dismetterà Gruppo 2 centrale Cerano

 
Batnella bat
Bisceglie, carabinieri smantellano piazza di spaccio: arrestati in 2 con 1,3kg di marijuana

Bisceglie, carabinieri smantellano piazza di spaccio: arrestati in 2 con 1,3kg di marijuana

 
Materatecnologia
veduta di Montescaglioso

Montescaglioso, dal Comune un «no» deciso alla sperimentazione 5G

 

i più letti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi tutti nel Foggiano, legati a famiglia contagiata. Una vittima a Brindisi

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi tutti nel Foggiano, legati a famiglia contagiata. Una vittima a Brindisi

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi Video

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Rome

Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

No. of people currently infected with COVID drops under 50,000

Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

Rome, May 28 - The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that the number of new coronavirus cases in Italy has risen for the third consecutive day. It said there have been 593 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 584 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday and 300 on Monday. Of the new cases, 382 were in Lombardy, the worst-hit region, accounting for 64.4% of the national increase. There are four regions with zero new infections: Umbria, Sardinia, Calabria and Basilicata. The department said 33,142 people have died after contracting COVID-19 here, up 70 in one day. Wednesday's rise in the death toll was 117. New deaths in Lombardy were 20, compared to 58 on Wednesday. Eight regions - Sicily, Umbria, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, Molise, Basilicata and Trentino Alto Adige - had no fresh victims. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus rose 3,503 to 150,604. As a result, the number of people currently infected fell by 2,980 to 47,986. Wednesday's drop was 1,976. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 231,732. The department said the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy fell 16 to 489 Thursday, the lowest since March 6.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati