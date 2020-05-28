Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

New York, May 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday told a UN virtual conference on the coronavirus "we must turn the crisis into an opportunity to transform our societies". He said "Italy will act accordingly, not only because we strongly believe in effective multilateralism, but also because we feel a special responsibility as incoming president of the G20". Conte said "the virus has shown our global fragility, and now we need to boost our resilience and our health systems, but also protect and reconstruct our social and economic fabric on a new basis".