Giovedì 28 Maggio 2020 | 16:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

 
Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

 
Bari
Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

 
Milan
700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

 
Rome
Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

 
Fiumicino
Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

 
Rome
Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

 
Rome
Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta contract-rigging case

Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta contract-rigging case

 
Rome
Mattarella pays tribute to Tobagi on anniversary of murder

Mattarella pays tribute to Tobagi on anniversary of murder

 
Milan
Boy, 18, gets new lungs after COVID-19 'burned' his

Boy, 18, gets new lungs after COVID-19 'burned' his

 
Rome
Italy still a virus hotspot says Vienna (6)

Italy still a virus hotspot says Vienna (6)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il tecnico biancorosso Vincenzo Vivarini

Il Bari pronto a tornare in campo: i play-off l’ipotesi più credibile

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaacrobazie aeree
Le Frecce Tricolori volano su Potenza per festeggiare la Repubblica Italiana

Le Frecce Tricolori volano su Potenza per festeggiare la Repubblica Italiana VD

 
Baritecnologia
Policlinico Bari, il corso di preparazione al parto si segue online

Policlinico Bari, il corso di preparazione al parto si segue online

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ambiente, Emiliano: «Enel dismetterà Gruppo 2 centrale Cerano

Ambiente, Emiliano: «Enel dismetterà Gruppo 2 centrale Cerano

 
Batnella bat
Bisceglie, carabinieri smantellano piazza di spaccio: arrestati in 2 con 1,3kg di marijuana

Bisceglie, carabinieri smantellano piazza di spaccio: arrestati in 2 con 1,3kg di marijuana

 
Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, violenze sessuali e minacce con coltello alla fidanzata e al suo ex: arrestato 23enne

Taranto, violenze sessuali e minacce con coltello alla fidanzata e al suo ex: arrestato 23enne

 
Materatecnologia
veduta di Montescaglioso

Montescaglioso, dal Comune un «no» deciso alla sperimentazione 5G

 
Leccenel salento
Rsa di Soleto, c’è una nuova accusa

Coronavirus: nella rsa di Soleto c’è una nuova accusa

 
Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, GdF sequestra beni per 110mila euro a sorvegliato speciale: violata normativa antimafia

Lucera, GdF sequestra beni per 110mila euro a sorvegliato speciale: violata normativa antimafia

 

i più letti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi tutti nel Foggiano, legati a famiglia contagiata. Una vittima a Brindisi

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi tutti nel Foggiano, legati a famiglia contagiata. Una vittima a Brindisi

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi Video

Lucera, il sindaco contro la «movida. Chiude 3 locali dalle 17 alle 7, situati in una stradina larga 2 metri che conduce in piazza

Lucera, il sindaco contro la movida: chiude 3 locali dalle 17 alle 7

New York

Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

International cooperation key, Italy ready to act

Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

New York, May 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday told a UN virtual conference on the coronavirus "we must turn the crisis into an opportunity to transform our societies". He said "Italy will act accordingly, not only because we strongly believe in effective multilateralism, but also because we feel a special responsibility as incoming president of the G20". Conte said "the virus has shown our global fragility, and now we need to boost our resilience and our health systems, but also protect and reconstruct our social and economic fabric on a new basis".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati