Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

Bari, May 28 - A 47-year-old Italian businesswoman got 30 years in jail Thursday for ordering the murder of her 51-year-old former lover in Bari in April 2017. Vincenza Mariani was found guilty of ordering the murder of street sweeper Michele Amedeo in the car park of his trash collection firm in the Puglia city on April 25 that year. Her son-in-law, Giuseppe Baccellieri, the killer, also got 30 years, as did petty criminal and employee at Mariani's furniture factory, Massimo Margheriti, who drove the murder car. Mariani also went to the carpark in the car to see her former lover get gunned down. Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence for all three.