700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

Milan, May 28 - Between 700,000 and one million jobs are at risk because of COVID-19, new Confindustria chief Carlo Bonomi said Thursday. Bonomi, who took office a week ago, said that the political world had "zero strategy on where to go". He said that Wednesday, with the European Commission's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund proposal, had been "a day of hope". But he added: "Let's not deceive ourselves into thinking it's going to last long". He said "there are decisive issues we must resolve from the automotive sector to taxes".