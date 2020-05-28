Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund
Rome
28 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 28 - Mafia lifer Antonino Sudato returned to prison Thursday after being released to house arrest for health reasons along with hundreds of other top mafiosi, spurring Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede to issue a decree enabling them to be reincarcerated. Bonafede survived two no-confidence motions over the issue last week. Several other mafia bosses have returned to jail from house arrest in the past two weeks.
