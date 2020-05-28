Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

Fiumicino, May 28 - The Air France-KLM Group will gradually resume links with Rome, Milan, Venice, Bologna, Florence, Naples and Bari from June 1, the group said Thursday. By the end of the month 78 weekly flights will be operational by Air France and KLM to Italy, a statement said. "Resuming flights to the Bel Paese is cause for great pride for us and confirms the importance of the Italian market for the Air France-KLM Group," the statement said.