Rome
Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

 
Fiumicino
Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

Rome
Mafia lifer Sudato returns to jail (4)

Rome
Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta contract-rigging case

Rome
Mattarella pays tribute to Tobagi on anniversary of murder

Milan
Boy, 18, gets new lungs after COVID-19 'burned' his

Rome
Italy still a virus hotspot says Vienna (6)

May 28
400,000 jobs lost in lockdown - ISTAT (8)

Rome
'Health passport' would be against Constitution - Boccia

Rome
Coronavirus: 548 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 117

Rome
Coronavirus: Mattarella to pay private visit to Codogno

serie C
Il tecnico biancorosso Vincenzo Vivarini

Il Bari pronto a tornare in campo: i play-off l’ipotesi più credibile

 

Batnella bat
Bisceglie, carabinieri smantellano piazza di spaccio: arrestati in 2 con 1,3kg di marijuana

Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, violenze sessuali e minacce con coltello alla fidanzata e al suo ex: arrestato 23enne

Materatecnologia
veduta di Montescaglioso

Montescaglioso, dal Comune un «no» deciso alla sperimentazione 5G

 
Potenzasanità
Potenza, eroi del Covid-19 ma la busta paga è sempre «leggera»

Bariil caso
Pop-Bari, azionisti protestano: «Non bastano 30 milioni dal Fondo Interbancario»

BrindisiLa polemica
Fasano, «Siete mafiosi», rissa sfiorata in Consiglio

Leccenel salento
Rsa di Soleto, c’è una nuova accusa

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, GdF sequestra beni per 110mila euro a sorvegliato speciale: violata normativa antimafia

Rome, May 28 - Walter Tobagi, a Corriere della Sera journalist gunned down in Milan on May 28, 1980, was "a free journalist who represented what the Brigaders denied and wanted to cancel," President Sergio Mattarella told the Milan newspaper on the 40th anniversary of Tobagi's death at the age of 33. Praising Tobagi's "courage and authoritativeness", Mattarella said Tobagi was "a free journalist who probed reality beyond stereotypes and prejudices, and the terrorists did not tolerate narratives that were different from those of their ideological schemes". Tobagi (March 18, 1947 - May 28, 1980) was an Italian journalist and writer. He was killed in a terrorist attack by the XXVIII March Brigade, a left-wing terrorist group. Thursday was also the anniversary of the 1974 Piazza della Loggia rightist terrorist massacre in Brescia that killed eight people and wounded 102. Mattarella said "Brescia is an example, united today and 46 years ago". He noted that it had also remained united in he face of the COVID crisis, which has hit the Lombardy city particularly hard.

