400,000 jobs lost in lockdown - ISTAT (8)

May 28 - Some 400,000 Italian jobs will have been lost by the end of the year due to the coronavirus lockdown, ISTAT said Thursday. The stats agency said "as a yearly average the impact of the lockdown on employment will be 2.2 percentage points," it said. Business and consumer confidence has plummeted, ISTAT added. Business confidence fell in May to 51.1 points, a record low, it said. Consumer confidence is at its lowest since December 2013. Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, head of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), said "enough slogans and resounding words! Unless there is a recovery, it will be easy for many to slip under the poverty line".