Italy still a virus hotspot says Vienna (6)

Rome, May 28 - Italy is still a coronavirus hotspot, the Austrian government said on Thursday. "Italy is still a hotspot, even though in some regions the situation has improved and there is a great commitment," said Health Minister Rudolf Anschober in an interview with the Oberoesterreichischen Nachrichten newspaper. "I'm a supporter of freedom of movement but we must still be prudent with Italy," he said. He said Italy had 382 COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 55 in Croatia and 70 in Slovenia. Austria is refusing to open its borders with Italy.