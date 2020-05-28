'Health passport' would be against Constitution - Boccia

Giovedì 28 Maggio 2020 | 13:02

Rome, May 28 - Sardinia demanding a 'health passport' from travellers from Italy's northernmost and most coronavirus-stricken regions when inter-regional travel resumes next month is against the Italian Constitution, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday. Boccia said the demand for a clean bill of health by Sardinia - expected to be followed by other southern regions including Sicily - is "clearly against the Constitution". He said a single region "cannot adopt measures that hinder the free circulation of people". As for those thinking of putting travellers from other Italian regions in quarantine, Boccia said "to do this an accord between the parties is needed". Sardinia has hinted it may demand the health passport from all other regions. But Boccia said Lombardy, which has accounted for half of Italy's 33,000 virus deaths, "cannot be compared to the rest of Italy." He said the Lombard provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, Cremona, Lodi and that of Piacenza in Emilia-Romagna "have live through a massacre, while it has been a drama for the rest of the country. "I would not compare those provinces to the rest of the country". Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas retorted that Boccia had "come out with the usual, useless, neo-centrist litany". "We would have expected the minister to make a proposal for a clear solution on the reopening between regions," he said. A ban on travel between regions is set to be lifted on June 3.

