Coronavirus: Mattarella to pay private visit to Codogno

Rome, May 27 - President Sergio Mattarella will pay a private visit to Codogno on June 2, Republic Day, where he will meet local authorities at the town hall of the former coronavirus hotspot, presidential sources said Wednesday. On June he will attend a concert at the Quirinale Palace in memory of the coronavirus victims, probably in the palace gardens. Before visiting Codogno, on the morning of June 2, Mattarella will take part in the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Lombardy, around Codogno, accounts for about half of Italy's 33,000 virus deaths.