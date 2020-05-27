Coronavirus: 548 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 117

Rome, May 27 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that 117 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours, up from Tuesday's 78. The national COVID-19 death toll is now 33,072. Half of the deaths reported on Wednesday, 58, took place in Lombardy. Eight regions - Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, Molise, Basilicata - and the province of Bolzano were without new victims. The department said 548 new COVID-19 cases were registered in a single day, with 384 reported in Lombardy. Tuesday's national tally for new cases was 397. It said 147,101 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 2,443. Tuesday's rise was 2,677. The department said 50,966 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,976. The total number of cases in Italy, including those currently infected, the deceased and the recovered, is now 231,139. It said 505 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in Italy, 16 down on Tuesday.