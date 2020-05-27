Michelangelo's David back on show June 2 (4)

Florence, May 27 - Michelangelo's David will be back on show on June 2 as Florence's Accademia Gallery reopens after almost three months of lockdown, the gallery said Wednesday. The gallery will boast a new airing system while tickets will be discounted from 12 to eight euros, it said. Another novelty is the app The Right Distance, downloadable onto visitors' smartphones, which will beep when they get too close to anyone else.