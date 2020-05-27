Part of Tiber roadside to be named after Fellini (6)

Rome, May 27 - Part of the Lungotevere Tiber roadside in Rome will be named after late great Italian film director Federico Fellini, the city council street-naming committee decided Wednesday. The naming of a stretch near Piazza Maresciallo of the Rimini-born director who made several classic films set in Rome comes on the anniversary of Fellini's birth. Fellini's La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2 and Roma were all set in the Italian capital. The head of film industry group ANICA, former Rome mayor Francesco Rutelli, said "this is an excellent choice" and said Fellini's late wife Giuletta Masina had told him it was her late husband's desire to get his name on a bit of the Lungotevere, "in open spaces, in a dialogue between the sky, the river, and trees moved by the wind". Fellini (20 January 1920 - 31 October 1993) was a film director and screenwriter known for his distinctive style, which blends fantasy and baroque images with earthiness. He is recognized as one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers of all time. His films have ranked in polls such as Cahiers du cinéma and Sight & Sound, which lists his 1963 film 8½ as the 10th-greatest film. Fellini won the Palme d'Or for La Dolce Vita, was nominated for twelve Academy Awards, and won four in the category of Best Foreign Language Film, the most for any director in the history of the Academy. He received an honorary award for Lifetime Achievement at the sixty-five Academy Awards in Los Angeles. His other well-known films include La Strada (1954), Nights of Cabiria (1957), Juliet of the Spirits (1967), Satyricon (1969), Roma (1972), Amarcord (1973), and Fellini's Casanova (1976).