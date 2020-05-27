Jessica Faoro killer life term upheld on appeal

Milan, May 27 - A Milan appeals court on Wednesday upheld a life term for a 41-year-old man who killed 19-year-old Jessica Valentina Faoro in his flat in Milan on February 7 2018. Tram driver Alessandro Garlaschi was again found guilty of stabbing Faoro 85 times after she refused to have sex with him. Garlaschi had offered her a room in exchange for domestic work. After the murder he tried to burn her body.