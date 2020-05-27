Homeless couple wed 10 yrs after meeting on bench (3)

Part of Tiber roadside to be named after Fellini (6)
Milan
27 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 27 - A homeless couple have got married 10 years after meeting on a park bench at Faloppio near Como in northern Italy. "We celebrated at the shelter in Via Sirtori, with the people who sleep there, with the volunteers from Caritas, the Red Cross and City Angels," 53-year-old Alessandro and 36-year-old Silvia told the La Provincia di Como newspaper after tying the knot at Como city council offices.
