Charges dropped agst woman who killed violent father (5)

Rome, May 27 - Murder charges against a 20-year-old woman who killed her father after an umpteenth episode of domestic violence were dropped on Wednesday. Deborah Sciacquatori stabbed her father to death after he drunkenly attacked her, her mother and her grandmother for the umpteenth time on May 19 last year at Monterotondo Scalo on the outskirts of Rome. The preliminary investigations judge said the act was a legitimate act of self-defence against domestic violence.