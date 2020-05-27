Charges dropped agst woman who killed violent father (5)

Part of Tiber roadside to be named after Fellini (6)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi tutti nel Foggiano, legati a famiglia contagiata. Una vittima a Brindisi
Rome
27 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 27 - Murder charges against a 20-year-old woman who killed her father after an umpteenth episode of domestic violence were dropped on Wednesday. Deborah Sciacquatori stabbed her father to death after he drunkenly attacked her, her mother and her grandmother for the umpteenth time on May 19 last year at Monterotondo Scalo on the outskirts of Rome. The preliminary investigations judge said the act was a legitimate act of self-defence against domestic violence.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su