Body of man, 22, who crashed into Tiber in plane recovered (3)

Rome
27 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 27 - The body of a 22-year-old man who crashed into the Tiber in a two-seater plane just outside Rome on Monday was recovered on Wednesday. The 40-year-old instructor who was flying the craft survived.
