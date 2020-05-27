Culture min to appeal TAR concession of Trisulti Abbey (3)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
27 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 27 - The culture ministry will appeal against the Latina TAR court's decision to allow the conservative Catholic Dignitatis Humanae Institute to use Trisulti Abbey at Collepardo near Rome for activities including former Trump aide Steve Bannon's school for European nationalists and populists, the ministry said Wednesday. The institute's license was revoked last year scotching Bannon's plans.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su