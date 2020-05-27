8 mafia arrests near Palermo (5)

Palermo, May 27 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested eight people on mafia charges in and around Palermo. They have been variously charged with mafia association, aggravated extortion and breaking special surveillance obligations. One suspected mafioso evaded arrest because he has been living in the United States for a year. Police said those arrested wanted to set up a "Mafia political party" at Misilmeri saying "we can't trust politicians".