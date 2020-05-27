Mercoledì 27 Maggio 2020 | 16:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Culture min to appeal TAR concession of Trisulti Abbey (3)

Culture min to appeal TAR concession of Trisulti Abbey (3)

 
Vatican City
1st brotherhood ended in fratricide, now war everywhere-pope (9)

1st brotherhood ended in fratricide, now war everywhere-pope (9)

 
Brussels
Conte hails Italy 172.7 bn Recovery Fund EC proposal (3)

Conte hails Italy 172.7 bn Recovery Fund EC proposal (3)

 
Palermo
8 mafia arrests near Palermo (5)

8 mafia arrests near Palermo (5)

 
Rome
Man caught robbing church offerings (6)

Man caught robbing church offerings (6)

 
Turin
Girl born with heart outside chest (4)

Girl born with heart outside chest (4)

 
Brussels
Italy to get 172.7 bn from EU Recovery Fund - sources

Italy to get 172.7 bn from EU Recovery Fund - sources

 
Rome
Education Minister Azzolina gets police escort after threats

Education Minister Azzolina gets police escort after threats

 
Rome
Conte announces seven-point plan to relaunch Italy

Conte announces seven-point plan to relaunch Italy

 
Lucca
Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)

Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)

 
Rome
Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO
C’è anche il rebus dei contratti. Il Bari alle prese col nodo Laribi

C’è anche il rebus dei contratti: il Bari alle prese col nodo Laribi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baritrasporti
Aeroporti, dal 19 giugno arriva il volo Bari-Firenze

Aeroporti, dal 19 giugno arriva il volo Bari-Firenze

 
TarantoL'annuncio
Mittal Taranto, 114 dipendenti rientrano dalla cassa integrazione

Mittal Taranto, 114 dipendenti rientrano dalla cassa integrazione

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
Cerignola, recuperata piattaforma aerea rubata a Firenze: 36enne denunciato

Cerignola, recuperata piattaforma aerea rubata a Firenze: 36enne denunciato

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, un nuovo positivo a Potenza: terapie intensive sempre vuote

Coronavirus Basilicata, un nuovo positivo a Potenza: terapie intensive sempre vuote

 
Leccenel salento
Pisignano, operaio muore schiacciato da tubo in cantiere gasdotto

Pisignano, operaio 35enne muore schiacciato da tubo in cantiere gasdotto

 
MateraBASILICATA
Policoro, moria insolita di carpe. Colpevoli i fitofarmaci?

Policoro, moria insolita di carpe. Colpevoli i fitofarmaci?

 
Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, una serra in garage per coltivare la marijuana: denunciato 26enne

Brindisi, una serra in garage per coltivare la marijuana: denunciato 26enne

 
BatIL PREMIO
Andria: «Cut cut JA», vado dal coiffeur con l’app dell’Itis Jannuzzi

Andria: «Cut cut JA», vado dal coiffeur con l’app dell’Itis Jannuzzi

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, Puglia per la prima volta vicina a zero contagi: 2 nuovi casi, ma 3 morti

Coronavirus, Puglia per la prima volta vicina a zero contagi: 2 nuovi casi, ma 3 morti

Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro: Barbara d'Urso li rimprovera VIDEO

Barbara D'Urso smaschera Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Elettra Lamborghini importunata per strada: bella puledra VIDEO

Puglia, ecco «Start», la misura da 125 milioni per partite Iva e professionisti

Puglia, ecco «Start», la misura da 125 milioni per partite Iva e professionisti

L'orso e il bambino in Trentino-Alto Adige

L'orso e il bambino in Trentino-Alto Adige VIDEO

Palermo

8 mafia arrests near Palermo (5)

Gang 'wanted to set up mafia political party'

8 mafia arrests near Palermo (5)

Palermo, May 27 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested eight people on mafia charges in and around Palermo. They have been variously charged with mafia association, aggravated extortion and breaking special surveillance obligations. One suspected mafioso evaded arrest because he has been living in the United States for a year. Police said those arrested wanted to set up a "Mafia political party" at Misilmeri saying "we can't trust politicians".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati