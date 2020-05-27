Girl born with heart outside chest (4)

Man caught robbing church offerings (6)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Turin
27 Maggio 2020
Turin, May 27 - A baby girl was born at Turin's Città della Salute Hospital with her heart outside her chest, a rare congenital deformity known as ectopia cordis, on Wednesday. The heart and part of the liver, also outside the chest because the breast bone was missing, were protected by stitching the skin, sources said. Another operation removed a tumour from her oral cavity that would have prevented her from breathing.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su