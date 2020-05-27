Man caught robbing church offerings (6)

Rome, May 27 - A plain-clothes Carabiniere arrested a 46-year-old man from Sassuolo who allegedly stole church offerings at Formigine, in the province of Modena. A 27-year-old man from Fiorano Modenese was cited after police caught the pair allegedly stealing from offerings boxes, police said Wednesday. The police set up the op after a priest reported the pair acting suspiciously. Security cameras established that the duo had staged seven robberies. The man was caught with the proceeds of the latest robbery, 27 euros, police said.