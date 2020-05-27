Mercoledì 27 Maggio 2020 | 14:33

Rome
Man caught robbing church offerings (6)

Turin
Girl born with heart outside chest (4)

Brussels
Italy to get 172.7 bn from EU Recovery Fund - sources

Rome
Education Minister Azzolina gets police escort after threats

Rome
Conte announces seven-point plan to relaunch Italy

Lucca
Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)

Rome
Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Milan
Ex mayor probed in Campione d'Italia (7)

Florence
11 construction sector gangmaster arrests in Tuscany (6)

Rome
Skiing: Italy asks to postpone Cortina worlds by a year (4)

Rome
COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL

C’è anche il rebus dei contratti. Il Bari alle prese col nodo Laribi

Tarantodalla polizia
Migranti, controlli in hotspot Taranto: arrestati 7 tunisini

Barinel Barese
Da un altro comune si sposta a Torre a Mare per abbandonare rifiuti ingombranti: multato

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, un nuovo positivo a Potenza: terapie intensive sempre vuote

Leccenel salento
Pisignano, operaio muore schiacciato da tubo in cantiere gasdotto

MateraBASILICATA
Policoro, moria insolita di carpe. Colpevoli i fitofarmaci?

Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, una serra in garage per coltivare la marijuana: denunciato 26enne

BatIL PREMIO
Andria: «Cut cut JA», vado dal coiffeur con l’app dell’Itis Jannuzzi

FoggiaCAPITANATA
Lucera, il sindaco contro la «movida. Chiude 3 locali dalle 17 alle 7, situati in una stradina larga 2 metri che conduce in piazza

Coronavirus, Puglia per la prima volta vicina a zero contagi: 2 nuovi casi, ma 3 morti

Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro: Barbara d'Urso li rimprovera VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Puglia, ecco «Start», la misura da 125 milioni per partite Iva e professionisti

L'orso e il bambino in Trentino-Alto Adige

Rome

Suspect arrested near Modena

Rome, May 27 - A plain-clothes Carabiniere arrested a 46-year-old man from Sassuolo who allegedly stole church offerings at Formigine, in the province of Modena. A 27-year-old man from Fiorano Modenese was cited after police caught the pair allegedly stealing from offerings boxes, police said Wednesday. The police set up the op after a priest reported the pair acting suspiciously. Security cameras established that the duo had staged seven robberies. The man was caught with the proceeds of the latest robbery, 27 euros, police said.

