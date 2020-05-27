Italy to get 172.7 bn from EU Recovery Fund - sources

Brussels, May 27 - Italy is to get 172.7 billion euros of the 750-billion-euro EU Recovery Fund for the coronavirus emergency, if the European Commission's plan is approved, well-informed sources told ANSA Wednesday. Some 81.087 billion will be granted as aid and 90.938 as loans, they said. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that "the Commission is proposing a 750 billion euro Recovery Fund that will be added to the joint instruments already launched. "(It is) a European turning point to face an unprecedented crisis," added the former Italian premier.