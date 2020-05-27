Education Minister Azzolina gets police escort after threats
Rome
27 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 27 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina was placed under a police escort Monday after receiving threats and insults on social media, police said Wednesday. Despite being a minister, Azzolina did not have an escort before, they said. For three days now she has been escorted by officers of the Guardia di Finanza tax police.
