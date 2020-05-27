Conte announces seven-point plan to relaunch Italy
Rome
27 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte presented a seven-point plan for Italy's recovery after the coronavirus emergency in a letter to Corriere della Sera on Wednesday. The package features digital incentives, instruments for business consolidation, the boosting of public and private investment and a drive to reduce bureaucracy. The plan also regards the transition to a sustainable economy, innovation in training and research, speeding up Italy's slow judicial system and fiscal reforms.
