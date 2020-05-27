Mercoledì 27 Maggio 2020 | 10:51

Rome
Conte announces seven-point plan to relaunch Italy

Lucca
Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)

Rome
Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Milan
Ex mayor probed in Campione d'Italia (7)

Florence
11 construction sector gangmaster arrests in Tuscany (6)

Rome
Skiing: Italy asks to postpone Cortina worlds by a year (4)

Rome
COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL

Rome
Sileri gets police protection after threats (3)

Rome
'Election Day' to take place on Sep 20 - sources

Ragusa
Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

Rome
Row over anti-social-gathering 'civic assistants' (4)

C’è anche il rebus dei contratti. Il Bari alle prese col nodo Laribi

TarantoLA VERTENZA
Taranto, altra Cig per non decidere dell'ex Ilva

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, GdF sequestra discarica di 5mila mq: una denuncia

Materadonato dal Qatar
Matera, prende forma l'ospedale da campo per l'emergenza Coronavirus

LecceL'INTERVISTA
Lecce, a un anno dall'elezione il bilancio di Salvemini: dai buoni spesa alle grandi opere, il Covid non ferma il Comune

Bariin piazza risorgimento
Bari, rissa tra giovani al quartiere Libertà: un ragazzo ferito a coltellate, un minore in ospedale

Potenzanel Potentino
Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

Batil grande accusatore
Sistema Trani, chiesto il giudizio per D’Introno

BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

Rome

Conte announces seven-point plan to relaunch Italy

Tax reform, investments, digital incentives part of package

Rome, May 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte presented a seven-point plan for Italy's recovery after the coronavirus emergency in a letter to Corriere della Sera on Wednesday. The package features digital incentives, instruments for business consolidation, the boosting of public and private investment and a drive to reduce bureaucracy. The plan also regards the transition to a sustainable economy, innovation in training and research, speeding up Italy's slow judicial system and fiscal reforms.

