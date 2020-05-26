Martedì 26 Maggio 2020 | 18:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Lucca
Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)

Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)

 
Rome
Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

 
Milan
Ex mayor probed in Campione d'Italia (7)

Ex mayor probed in Campione d'Italia (7)

 
Florence
11 construction sector gangmaster arrests in Tuscany (6)

11 construction sector gangmaster arrests in Tuscany (6)

 
Rome
Skiing: Italy asks to postpone Cortina worlds by a year (4)

Skiing: Italy asks to postpone Cortina worlds by a year (4)

 
Rome
COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL

COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL

 
Rome
Sileri gets police protection after threats (3)

Sileri gets police protection after threats (3)

 
Rome
'Election Day' to take place on Sep 20 - sources

'Election Day' to take place on Sep 20 - sources

 
Ragusa
Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

 
Rome
Row over anti-social-gathering 'civic assistants' (4)

Row over anti-social-gathering 'civic assistants' (4)

 
Milan
EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro. «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro: «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa tragedia
Taranto, si ribalta Apecar muore 80enne, ferita la moglie

Taranto, si ribalta Apecar muore 80enne, ferita la moglie

 
BariIl processo
Bari, «pizzo» a discoteca chieste tre condanne dalla Dda

Bari, «pizzo» a discoteca chieste tre condanne dalla Dda

 
LecceLa decisione
Soleto, «La Fontanella» verso la chiusura: Regione revoca autorizzazione Rsa

Soleto, «La Fontanella» verso la chiusura: Regione revoca autorizzazione Rsa

 
Foggiafase 2
Più controlli anti-movida e stop a sagre e feste nel Foggiano: la richiesta del prefetto

Controlli anti-movida e stop a sagre e feste nel Foggiano: le richieste del prefetto

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, in auto con la marijuana: 25enne ai domiciliari

Matera, in auto con la marijuana: 25enne ai domiciliari

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

 
Batil grande accusatore
Sistema Trani, chiesto il giudizio per D’Introno

Trani, giustizia svenduta: «D'Introno non è una vittima, deve essere processato»

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 11 nuovi casi su 1091 test, quasi tutti i positivi nel Barese. 4 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, 11 nuovi casi (su 1091 test): quasi tutti nel Barese. A Foggia kit anticontagio per migranti

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Elettra Lamborghini importunata per strada: bella puledra VIDEO

Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro: Barbara d'Urso li rimprovera VIDEO

Barbara D'Urso smaschera Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro VIDEO

Coronavirus, Puglia per la prima volta vicina a zero contagi: 2 nuovi casi, ma 3 morti

Coronavirus, Puglia per la prima volta vicina a zero contagi: 2 nuovi casi, ma 3 morti

Coronavirus Puglia, su 1832 tamponi solo 11 positivi: un decesso nella Bat

Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi

Rome

Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Health minister 'concerned about eventuality'

Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Rome, May 26 - A second wave of the coronavirus "is feared by all the world's scientists" and Italy must be ready for one, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday. "Those who have the task of political decisions cannot underestimate this eventuality and that is why we have boosted intensive care beds by 115%," he said. "We are concerned about the possibility of a second wave and the country must make sure it is ready in its entirety".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati