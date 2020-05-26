Italy must be ready for eventual 2nd wave of COVID -Speranza

Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)
Rome
26 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 26 - A second wave of the coronavirus "is feared by all the world's scientists" and Italy must be ready for one, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday. "Those who have the task of political decisions cannot underestimate this eventuality and that is why we have boosted intensive care beds by 115%," he said. "We are concerned about the possibility of a second wave and the country must make sure it is ready in its entirety".
