Ex mayor probed in Campione d'Italia (7)

Milan, May 26 - A former mayor and a deputy mayor of the Italian-Swiss border enclave of Campione d'Italia have been placed under investigation for municipal bankruptcy and the bankruptcy of the once-famous casino there, judicial sources said Tuesday. Police said one of the possible charges was paying out compensation to the tune of four million Swiss francs. The probe has been completed and the persons involved are expected to be charged soon, sources said. Former mayor Roberto Salmoiraghi is accused of abuse of office and corruption. Another former mayor, Marita Piccaluga, has also been implicated, sources said.