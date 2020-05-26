Skiing: Italy asks to postpone Cortina worlds by a year (4)

Germany knights two WWII atrocity survivors (4)
Rome
26 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 26 - The Italian Winter Sports Federation FISI has asked the sport's ruling body FIS to put off the 2021 Cortina world skiing championships by a year due to the coronavirus. The FIS will decide in July. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said postponing the event by a year was the "best solution".
