11 construction sector gangmaster arrests in Tuscany (6)

Florence, May 26 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 11 Italians and foreigners over a case of gangmastering in the construction sector in Tuscany, local sources said. The case involves two building firms in Prato, one belonging to an Italian and the other to two Egyptians. The firms allegedly employed foreign labourers, both regular and irregular, without giving them legal contracts. The labourers were allegedly made to make 12-hour days and paid for much fewer hours, police said. Police said the workers were paid five euros an hour.