'Election Day' to take place on Sep 20 - sources

Rome, May 26 - Italy's next round of regional and local elections plus a Constitutional referendum on cutting MPs numbers are expected to take place on a single 'Election Day' on September 20, sources outside a cabinet meeting said Tuesday. A swathe of municipal elections, a Constitutional referendum on cutting the number of MPs from 945 to 600 and a few bye-elections for the House and Senate are expected to take place alongside the regional government polls, they said. In the constitutional referendum, voters will be asked whether they approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Initially scheduled to be held on 29 March, it was postponed to an undetermined date following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The regional elections will take place in seven regions. They are Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. The municipal elections will take place in 1,149 comuni across Italy. Some 18 provincial capitals will go to the polls: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice. Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice. Premier Giuseppe Conte confirmed the government was thinking of a September date last week, saying this was a "shared choice" among the government partners.