Sileri gets police protection after threats (3)

Rome
26 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 26 - Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri has been placed under police protection after threats over the allocation of coronavirus emergency funding, sources said Tuesday. Sileri, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has been accompanied by a police officer for several days now, they said.
