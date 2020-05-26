Row over anti-social-gathering 'civic assistants' (4)

COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL
Rome
26 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 26 - A row has erupted in Italy over new 'civic assistants' being deployed to help police social gatherings in coronavirus phase two. The centre-right opposition has described the assistants as "spies" and "vigilante patrols" but the government has stressed they will not have policing duties but will assist in enforcing public order after several incidents of 'movida' street night life without facemasks or social distancing. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris said "they won't be anti-social-gathering patrols but we need assistance for markets, beaches and other public spaces".
