Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

Ragusa, May 26 - An Italian man got nine years in jail Tuesday for running over and killing with his SUV two 11-year-old cousins as they played outside their home last July. Rosario Greco was convicted of vehicular homicide in the killing of Alessio and Simone D'Antonio at Vittoria near Ragusa in Sicily on July 11. He was found guilty of the aggravating factor of driving under the influence of drink and drugs. Prosecutors had requested a 10-year term for Greco. Greco opted for a fast-track trial which meant he got a one-third reduction of the judge's initial sentence of 13 and a half years. The victim's family said the sentence was not long enough and Greco would be out in a "couple of years" on good behaviour.