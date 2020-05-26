Martedì 26 Maggio 2020 | 16:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL

COVID crisis to cause 500,000 jobs losses in 2020 - ANPAL

 
Rome
Sileri gets police protection after threats (3)

Sileri gets police protection after threats (3)

 
Rome
'Election Day' to take place on Sep 20 - sources

'Election Day' to take place on Sep 20 - sources

 
Ragusa
Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

 
Rome
Row over anti-social-gathering 'civic assistants' (4)

Row over anti-social-gathering 'civic assistants' (4)

 
Milan
EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

 
Milan
Soccer: Ibra's Achilles Tendon is OK (9)

Soccer: Ibra's Achilles Tendon is OK (9)

 
Bologna
Man maims wife's face with red-hot knife (7)

Man maims wife's face with red-hot knife (7)

 
Pisa
Bocelli donates plasma after having COVID-19

Bocelli donates plasma after having COVID-19

 
Rome
Immunity panel rejects Open Arms trial for Salvini

Immunity panel rejects Open Arms trial for Salvini

 
Rome
We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro. «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro: «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiafase 2
Più controlli anti-movida e stop a sagre e feste nel Foggiano: la richiesta del prefetto

Controlli anti-movida e stop a sagre e feste nel Foggiano: le richieste del prefetto

 
BariLa protesta
Bari, avvocati consegnano tesserini professionali : «La giustizia rischia la paralisi»

Bari, avvocati consegnano tesserini professionali : «La giustizia rischia la paralisi»

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, in auto con la marijuana: 25enne ai domiciliari

Matera, in auto con la marijuana: 25enne ai domiciliari

 
Lecceil rogo
Fiamme divorano vegetazione a S.Cesarea Terme e vanno verso il mare: richiesto intervento Canadair

Fiamme divorano vegetazione a S.Cesarea Terme: richiesto intervento Canadair Video

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

 
Tarantotaranto
Mittal, cassa integrazione Covid prolungata per 5 settimane

Mittal, cassa integrazione Covid prolungata per 5 settimane

 
Batil grande accusatore
Sistema Trani, chiesto il giudizio per D’Introno

Trani, giustizia svenduta: «D'Introno non è una vittima, deve essere processato»

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 11 nuovi casi su 1091 test, quasi tutti i positivi nel Barese. 4 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, 11 nuovi casi (su 1091 test): quasi tutti nel Barese. A Foggia kit anticontagio per migranti

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Elettra Lamborghini importunata per strada: bella puledra VIDEO

Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro: Barbara d'Urso li rimprovera VIDEO

Barbara D'Urso smaschera Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, su 1832 tamponi solo 11 positivi: un decesso nella Bat

Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 nuovi casi in 24 ore (13 nel Barese)

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 positivi (13 nel Barese), 2 casi di rientro dal Nord. Brindisi, prima trasfusione di plasma

Ragusa

Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

Fatal accident near Ragusa last July

Man gets 9 yrs for killing 2 cousins with SUV (8)

Ragusa, May 26 - An Italian man got nine years in jail Tuesday for running over and killing with his SUV two 11-year-old cousins as they played outside their home last July. Rosario Greco was convicted of vehicular homicide in the killing of Alessio and Simone D'Antonio at Vittoria near Ragusa in Sicily on July 11. He was found guilty of the aggravating factor of driving under the influence of drink and drugs. Prosecutors had requested a 10-year term for Greco. Greco opted for a fast-track trial which meant he got a one-third reduction of the judge's initial sentence of 13 and a half years. The victim's family said the sentence was not long enough and Greco would be out in a "couple of years" on good behaviour.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati