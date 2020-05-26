Man maims wife's face with red-hot knife (7)

Bologna, May 26 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old Italian man who allegedly disfigured his 25-year-old Italian wife's face with a red-hot kitchen knife. The man allegedly committed the act in a fit of jealousy at Molinella near Bologna on the night of Sunday-Monday, police said. The woman's aunt called the police. She was rushed to hospital where doctors treated her and said sit would take 60 days for her wounds to heal. The man has been charged with domestic violence and grievous bodily harm. Domestic violence reports have surged amid the coronavirus lockdown that is now being eased.