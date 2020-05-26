Soccer: Ibra's Achilles Tendon is OK (9)

Milan, May 26 - AC Milan breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday as a scan showed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Achilles Tendon was OK after he picked up a calf knock in training Monday. The Sweden great's right calf muscle suffered a lesion, the scan showed. "The Achilles Tendon is perfectly OK", the Rossoneri said. Ibhrahimovic, 38, will have a fresh test in 10 days' time, they said. The powerful forward is still showing signs of being near his best and has boosted Milan's attack since joining from the LA Galaxy last year. Serie A authorities will meet Thursday on finishing the season this summer.