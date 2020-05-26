EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15
26 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 26 - EasyJet said Tuesday it would resume Italian flights on June 15. Country Manager Lorenzo Lagorio said the first flights would link Milan, Palermo, Catania, Bari, Lamezia Terme, Naples, Olbia and Cagliari. An international link, between Brindisi and Geneva, would also be added, he said. "We are very happy to be able o return to flying in Italy albeit initially with a reduced number of links," said Lagorio. He said "air transport is a fundamental service and will play a crucial role in the recovery of he country's economy".
