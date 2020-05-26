Martedì 26 Maggio 2020 | 14:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

 
Milan
Soccer: Ibra's Achilles Tendon is OK (9)

Soccer: Ibra's Achilles Tendon is OK (9)

 
Bologna
Man maims wife's face with red-hot knife (7)

Man maims wife's face with red-hot knife (7)

 
Pisa
Bocelli donates plasma after having COVID-19

Bocelli donates plasma after having COVID-19

 
Rome
Immunity panel rejects Open Arms trial for Salvini

Immunity panel rejects Open Arms trial for Salvini

 
Rome
We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 300 new cases in Italy, deaths up 92

Coronavirus: 300 new cases in Italy, deaths up 92

 
Reggio Calabria
18 cited over basic income granted to mafia boss's wife (4)

18 cited over basic income granted to mafia boss's wife (4)

 
Rome
2-seater aircraft crashes into Tiber, 1 saved, 1 missing (5)

2-seater aircraft crashes into Tiber, 1 saved, 1 missing (5)

 
Rome
Book sales down 4 million in 4 months, Levi tells ANSA (6)

Book sales down 4 million in 4 months, Levi tells ANSA (6)

 
Rome
Mystery surrounds 'little Mummy' in Pompeii

Mystery surrounds 'little Mummy' in Pompeii

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro. «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro: «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil fatto
«Se mi riprendi ti butto a mare»: troupe Rai aggredita a Bari, solidarietà Assostampa

«Se mi riprendi ti butto a mare»: troupe Rai aggredita a Bari, solidarietà Assostampa

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, in auto con la marijuana: 25enne ai domiciliari

Matera, in auto con la marijuana: 25enne ai domiciliari

 
Foggianel foggiano
S.Severo, blitz cc dopo festa con fuochi d'artificio non autorizzata: trovati giubbotti antiproiettile

S.Severo, blitz cc dopo festa con fuochi d'artificio non autorizzata: trovati giubbotti antiproiettile

 
Lecceil rogo
Fiamme divorano vegetazione a S.Cesarea Terme e vanno verso il mare: richiesto intervento Canadair

Fiamme divorano vegetazione a S.Cesarea Terme: richiesto intervento Canadair

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

Venosa, nell’ex ghetto di Boreano sorgerà un moderno centro di accoglienza migranti

 
Tarantotaranto
Mittal, cassa integrazione Covid prolungata per 5 settimane

Mittal, cassa integrazione Covid prolungata per 5 settimane

 
Batil grande accusatore
Sistema Trani, chiesto il giudizio per D’Introno

Trani, giustizia svenduta: «D'Introno non è una vittima, deve essere processato»

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 11 nuovi casi su 1091 test, quasi tutti i positivi nel Barese. 4 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, 11 nuovi casi (su 1091 test): quasi tutti nel Barese. A Foggia kit anticontagio per migranti

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Elettra Lamborghini importunata per strada: bella puledra VIDEO

Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro: Barbara d'Urso li rimprovera VIDEO

Barbara D'Urso smaschera Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, su 1832 tamponi solo 11 positivi: un decesso nella Bat

Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 nuovi casi in 24 ore (13 nel Barese)

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 positivi (13 nel Barese), 2 casi di rientro dal Nord. Brindisi, prima trasfusione di plasma

Milan

EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

Brindisi-Geneva service to operate too

EasyJet to resume Italian flights June 15

Milan, May 26 - EasyJet said Tuesday it would resume Italian flights on June 15. Country Manager Lorenzo Lagorio said the first flights would link Milan, Palermo, Catania, Bari, Lamezia Terme, Naples, Olbia and Cagliari. An international link, between Brindisi and Geneva, would also be added, he said. "We are very happy to be able o return to flying in Italy albeit initially with a reduced number of links," said Lagorio. He said "air transport is a fundamental service and will play a crucial role in the recovery of he country's economy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati