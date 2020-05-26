Bocelli donates plasma after having COVID-19

Pisa, May 26 - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on Tuesday donated blood plasma after saying he had had the coronavirus. Bocelli told journalists at a Pisa hospital that he had had mild symptoms, a slight fever, and had practically been asymptomatic. Speaking at the blood sampling centre of Cisanello Hospital, he said his wife and children had also had COVID-19, but were now fine. His wife had also given plasma for the study, led by the AOUP association of Pisa, into treatment for COVID patients. He said he had discovered he had the virus after taking a test on March 10. Bocelli said he hoped his plasma would help find a treatment for the deadly virus.