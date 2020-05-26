Martedì 26 Maggio 2020 | 10:50

Rome
We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

Rome
Coronavirus: 300 new cases in Italy, deaths up 92

Reggio Calabria
18 cited over basic income granted to mafia boss's wife (4)

Rome
2-seater aircraft crashes into Tiber, 1 saved, 1 missing (5)

Rome
Book sales down 4 million in 4 months, Levi tells ANSA (6)

Rome
Mystery surrounds 'little Mummy' in Pompeii

Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)

Rome
Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

Legnano
Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)

Rome
At weekend 1,321 cited for breaching COVID-containment rules

Turin
Phase 2: More funds or many cities face crisis - Appendino (7)

Calcio
L’ultima incornata dello Zar Maiellaro. «De Laurentiis, spingi il Bari in serie A»

Bariformazione
Università di Bari, quest'anno l'«open day» è online

Tarantoll caso
Taranto, il nuovo ospedale non sarà pronto prima di quattro anni

Leccenel salento
Copertino, riapre l'Ospedale sia pure fra luci e ombre

BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, volontari scoprono amianto nascosto in campagna

BatAmbiente
La discarica di Trani verso la bonifica

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, blitz dei cc: arresti per usura ai danni di un imprenditore, perquisizioni per armi e droga

PotenzaL'ordinanza
Coronavirus in Basilicata, Bardi riapre da domani palestre e piscine

MateraIl caso
Fase 2 in Basilicata, la protesta in spiaggia dei titolari dei lidi di Metaponto

Coronavirus, in Puglia 11 nuovi casi su 1091 test, quasi tutti i positivi nel Barese. 4 decessi

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro: Barbara d'Urso li rimprovera VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, su 1832 tamponi solo 11 positivi: un decesso nella Bat

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 nuovi casi in 24 ore (13 nel Barese)

Rome

We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

Foreign minister says it will be 'European D-Day'

Rome, May 26 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the government was working in a plan for the whole of the European Union to reopen to tourism together as coronavirus-containment measures are eased across the continent. "We are working for us to all start over together in Europe on June 15," Di Maio told RAI television. "June 15 is a little European D-Day for tourism. "Germany is aiming to reopen on June 15, advising people that they can go to other countries. "We will work with Austria and we are working with other European countries".

