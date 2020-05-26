We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
La bellezza di Otranto d'estate in totale sicurezza: lo spot con Lele Spedicato
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 11 nuovi casi (su 1091 test): quasi tutti nel Barese. A Foggia kit anticontagio per migranti
Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi
Rome
26 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 26 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the government was working in a plan for the whole of the European Union to reopen to tourism together as coronavirus-containment measures are eased across the continent. "We are working for us to all start over together in Europe on June 15," Di Maio told RAI television. "June 15 is a little European D-Day for tourism. "Germany is aiming to reopen on June 15, advising people that they can go to other countries. "We will work with Austria and we are working with other European countries".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su