Lunedì 25 Maggio 2020 | 20:10

Rome
Coronavirus: 300 new cases in Italy, deaths up 92

Reggio Calabria
18 cited over basic income granted to mafia boss's wife (4)

Rome
2-seater aircraft crashes into Tiber, 1 saved, 1 missing (5)

Rome
Book sales down 4 million in 4 months, Levi tells ANSA (6)

Rome
Mystery surrounds 'little Mummy' in Pompeii

Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)

Rome
Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

Legnano
Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)

Rome
At weekend 1,321 cited for breaching COVID-containment rules

Turin
Phase 2: More funds or many cities face crisis - Appendino (7)

Naples
Boy, 17, stabbed to death near Naples (8)

Il Bari vuole e prepara lo sprint. L’eventuale stop fa meno paura

 

BrindisiL'incontro
Petrolchimico di Brindisi, il sindaco avverte: «Picchi di cancerogeni»

BariLa lettera
Bari, l'appello di un commerciante: «Io e la mia famiglia guariti dal Covid, ora ci ucciderà la crisi»

TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, ministro Catalfo: «Massimo 10 giorni per soluzione definitiva». Ma all'ex Ilva resta stato d'agitazione

FoggiaA Borgo Mezzanone
Covid 19, a Foggia distribuiti 1200 kit anticontagio ai migranti

LecceIl rilancio del turismo
OTRANTO

La bellezza di Otranto d'estate in totale sicurezza: lo spot con Lele Spedicato

 
Potenzaa melfi
Coronavirus, sequestrati 8 milioni di mascherine «tarocche» nel Potentino, non adatte alla protezione

Batnella bat
Bisceglie, la polizia lo pizzica mentre nasconde tre kg di marijuana in garage: arrestato 26enne

MateraIl caso
Fase 2 in Basilicata, la protesta in spiaggia dei titolari dei lidi di Metaponto

Rome

No. of recovered up 1,502 to 141,981, no new cases in 5 regions

Rome, May 25 - The Civil Protection Department said Monday that 32,877 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Italy, up 92 on Sunday, with 34 new deaths in Lombardy. Sunday's daily rise in the death toll was 50 with Lombardy, the Italian region worst-hit by the emergency, reporting no new deaths. The department reported 300 new COVID-19 cases, with almost half of that rise coming in Lombardy. The national rise in the total number of cases was 531 on Sunday. Four regions - Umbria, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata -and the autonomous province of Bolzano have registered no new cases in the last 24 hours. It said 141,981 people have now recovered from the coronavirus here, up 1,502. Sunday's rise was 1,639. The department said 55,300 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,294 down. Sunday's fall was 1,158. It said the total number of cases in Italy, including the currently positive, the deceased and the recovered, is now 230,158. There are 541 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy, 12 down on Sunday.

