Book sales down 4 million in 4 months, Levi tells ANSA (6)

Rome, May 25 - The Italian book industry has lost four million copies in sales in the first four months of the year, the president of the Italian book publishers' association (AIE), Ricardo Franco Levi, told an ANSA forum on Monday. Levi proposed a 100-euro voucher for households with kids aged 5-6 to buy eight books for them to read and help the sector. "We must support the whole publishing chain. We can do it by helping readers to buy books in bookstores". Levi said "books should be the future of the country".