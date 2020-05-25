2-seater aircraft crashes into Tiber, 1 saved, 1 missing (5)

Rome, May 25 - A small two-seater aircraft crashed into the River Tiber in Rome on Monday and one person has been rescued while the other is missing, police sources said. The man rescued is believed to have been the instructor, they said. He is believed to have exited the craft before it sank. Police, river police and fire teams are seeking the second person. The craft sank to the bottom of the river near the Urbe airport, they said. The pilot is believed to have tried to land the plane on the surface of the river but it suddenly dipped and crashed.