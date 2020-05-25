18 cited over basic income granted to mafia boss's wife (4)

(Refiles, fixing typo in headline) Reggio Calabria, May 25 - Italian police on Monday cited 18 people in a probe into people allegedly getting the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income without being entitled to it, including the wife of an 'Ndrangheta mafia boss. The alleged scam at Taurianova near Reggio Calabria allegedly cost the Italian State some 50,000 euros, police said. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade.