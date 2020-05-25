Mystery surrounds 'little Mummy' in Pompeii

Rome, May 25 - A girl's name, mysteriously called 'Mummy', has been discovered in a large cryptoportico in a new dig at Pompeii, director Massimo Osanna told ANSA Monday. The discovery, just to the north of the Roman city, is part of a large and refined complex dating back to the time of the Emperor Augustus, he said. The complex will be uncovered and eventually opened to visitors, Osanna said. He also vowed to bring to light the recently discovered 'villa of the harnessed horse'.