Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi
Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 positivi (13 nel Barese), 2 casi di rientro dal Nord. Brindisi, prima trasfusione di plasma
Milan
25 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 25 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a calf knock in training Monday, AC Milan said. The Rossoneri said they are hoping it is not a tendon but a muscle problem. The former would see the 38-year-old Swedish great facing a long stoppage. Ibrahimovic left the Milanello training ground without having to use crutches. The hulking Swede has boosted Milan's attack since joining from the LA Galaxy last year. Serie A authorities will meet Thursday on finishing the season this summer.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su