Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)

Milan, May 25 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a calf knock in training Monday, AC Milan said. The Rossoneri said they are hoping it is not a tendon but a muscle problem. The former would see the 38-year-old Swedish great facing a long stoppage. Ibrahimovic left the Milanello training ground without having to use crutches. The hulking Swede has boosted Milan's attack since joining from the LA Galaxy last year. Serie A authorities will meet Thursday on finishing the season this summer.