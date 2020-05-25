Lunedì 25 Maggio 2020 | 16:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)

Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)

 
Rome
Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

 
Legnano
Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)

Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)

 
Rome
At weekend 1,321 cited for breaching COVID-containment rules

At weekend 1,321 cited for breaching COVID-containment rules

 
Turin
Phase 2: More funds or many cities face crisis - Appendino (7)

Phase 2: More funds or many cities face crisis - Appendino (7)

 
Naples
Boy, 17, stabbed to death near Naples (8)

Boy, 17, stabbed to death near Naples (8)

 
Milan
Boy, 3, dies after 4th floor fall (3)

Boy, 3, dies after 4th floor fall (3)

 
Rome
Stem-cell transplant for 15 MS patients in world first (5)

Stem-cell transplant for 15 MS patients in world first (5)

 
Vat ican City
Motherhood is 'humiliated' in today's society says pope

Motherhood is 'humiliated' in today's society says pope

 
Como
Man arrested for drugging, abusing girl, selling video (9)

Man arrested for drugging, abusing girl, selling video (9)

 
Milan
Boy, 3, falls from 5th floor (5)

Boy, 3, falls from 5th floor (5)

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C

Il Bari vuole e prepara lo sprint. L’eventuale stop fa meno paura

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariTRAGEDIA SFIORATA
Molfetta, minaccia di lanciarsi dal tetto dell’ospedale

Molfetta, minaccia di lanciarsi dal tetto dell’ospedale: a salvarlo il sindaco

 
BrindisiIn volo
Brindisi, nell'aeroporto atterra uno degli aerei più grandi del mondo

Brindisi, nell'aeroporto atterra uno degli aerei più grandi del mondo

 
NewsweekL'iniziativa
video per graziana

Turismo, a Martina Franca uno spot con i vip della città per la ripartenza

 
FoggiaI risultati
Covid 19 a Foggia, pazienti dializzati e positivi ricoverati al Policlinico: dimessi con mortalità azzerata

Covid 19 a Foggia, pazienti dializzati e positivi ricoverati al Policlinico: dimessi con mortalità azzerata

 
Potenzaa melfi
Coronavirus, sequestrati 8 milioni di mascherine «tarocche» nel Potentino, non adatte alla protezione

Sequestrati 8 milioni di mascherine «tarocche» nel Potentino: non proteggevano

 
Batnella bat
Bisceglie, la polizia lo pizzica mentre nasconde tre kg di marijuana in garage: arrestato 26enne

Bisceglie, la polizia lo pizzica mentre nasconde tre kg di marijuana in garage: arrestato 26enne

 
Lecceripartenza
Fase 2, è via libera, ma in Salento riapre solo un lido a Gallipoli

Fase 2, è via libera, ma in Salento riapre solo un lido a Gallipoli Pulsano, sindaco rinvia apertura spiagge libere

 
MateraIl caso
Fase 2 in Basilicata, la protesta in spiaggia dei titolari dei lidi di Metaponto

Fase 2 in Basilicata, la protesta in spiaggia dei titolari dei lidi di Metaponto

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, su 1832 tamponi solo 11 positivi: un decesso nella Bat

Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi

Puglia, allarme movida. Lopalco: «La mascherina? Non basta. Niente affollamenti o sarà troppo tardi»

Puglia, allarme movida. Lopalco: «La mascherina? Non basta»

Coronavirus Puglia, intera famiglia positiva nel Foggiano

Coronavirus Puglia, intera famiglia positiva nel Foggiano

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 nuovi casi in 24 ore (13 nel Barese)

Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 positivi (13 nel Barese), 2 casi di rientro dal Nord. Brindisi, prima trasfusione di plasma

Elettra Lamborghini molestata per strada: bella puledra

Elettra Lamborghini importunata per strada: bella puledra VIDEO

Rome

Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

9 out of 10 people used facemasks in lockdown says ISTAT study

Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

Rome, May 25 - Trust in the medical and paramedical staff of the National Health Service is high at nine out of 10, ISTAT said in its report on lockdown perceptions and behaviour on Monday. Trust in civil protection staff is also high at 8.7 out of 10, the survey said. In the period examined, April 5-12, nine out of 10 citizens used facemasks. Their use was highest among 45-54 year olds (94.5%) compared to 73.5% for the over 75s who needed to go out less, ISTAT said. Among 18 to 34 year olds facemask use was 89.1%, the statistics agency said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati