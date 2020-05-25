Trust in doctors, civil protection dept is high says survey

Soccer: Ibrahimovic picks up calf knock in training (7)
25 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 25 - Trust in the medical and paramedical staff of the National Health Service is high at nine out of 10, ISTAT said in its report on lockdown perceptions and behaviour on Monday. Trust in civil protection staff is also high at 8.7 out of 10, the survey said. In the period examined, April 5-12, nine out of 10 citizens used facemasks. Their use was highest among 45-54 year olds (94.5%) compared to 73.5% for the over 75s who needed to go out less, ISTAT said. Among 18 to 34 year olds facemask use was 89.1%, the statistics agency said.
