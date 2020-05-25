At weekend 1,321 cited for breaching COVID-containment rules

Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)
Rome
25 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 25 - Some 1,321 people were cited at the weekend for breaking coronavirus containment rules, the interior ministry said Monday. The peak of infractions came Sunday with 770 people cited, up from Friday night and Saturday, it said. Some 0.55% of the 238,488 who were stopped and checked received citations.
