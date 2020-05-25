Boy, 3, dies after 4th floor fall (3)

Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, contagiata intera famiglia di 5 persone nel Foggiano: l'untore un infermiere. Puglia, 11 nuovi casi
Puglia, allarme movida. Lopalco: «La mascherina? Non basta. Niente affollamenti o sarà troppo tardi»
Puglia si allontana da zero contagi: 27 positivi (13 nel Barese), 2 casi di rientro dal Nord. Brindisi, prima trasfusione di plasma
Milan
25 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 25 - A three-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor of a building at Casalpusterlengo near Lodi on Monday. The boy was treated in the courtyard of the building after suffering grave head injuries, and then rushed to hospital at Codogno. Police are trying to reconstruct what happened. It was initially reported that the boy had fallen from the fifth floor.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su