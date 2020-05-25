Stem-cell transplant for 15 MS patients in world first (5)

Woman gets 7 years 10 months for acid attack on ex (6)
Rome
25 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 25 - Brain stem cells have been transplanted for the first time in the world into 15 multiple sclerosis patients, the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Associazione Revert Onlus, and the Fondazione Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza said Monday. No patient has shown any side effects, they said. Possible therapeutic effects of the trial are now being assessed.
